SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Farmer’s Market is part of a state-wide nutritional program that provides those using SNAP benefits a dollar-to-dollar match on fresh local foods.

The program, Greaux the Good, creates and expands Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP) and Farmer’s Market Nutrition Programs (FMNP) and says they aim to increase the number of Louisiana residents who attend farmers’ markets and consume fresh produce.

Greaux the Good says that double the shopping also means double the earnings for local small farmers who often operate at a loss, so the program is beneficial for everyone. They say the state also benefits by supporting this mutual exchange between local food producers and consumers, keeping more federal dollars in the state.

More than 900,000 people in Louisiana are enrolled in SNAP, and it is estimated than 15% of families in the state suffer from food insecurity.

“Providing more Louisiana farmers markets and operators with the ability to attract more SNAP shoppers is a major accomplishment in our work to support Louisiana farmers and food producers, as well as a way to positively impact food insecurity issues in our communities,” says Cordelia Heaney, Executive Director of the program’s parent organization Market Umbrella.

The Shreveport Farmers’ Market is located at 101 Crockett Street and is open on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

For more information on the program and for a list of all of participating markets click here.