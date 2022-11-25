SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After Black Friday, there’s small business Saturday.

Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials.

One local business, the Grove, a multi-vendor boutique, has more than 50 vendors in its location.

“We are full of small businesses, and I just think that bringing all of these small businesses into one location can allow somebody to have that small business where they don’t have to actually go out and open a storefront, and you’re really giving back to their families, giving back locally,” Carrie Restel, the co-owner of the Grove said.

Restel says shopping locally is crucial, especially if it’s the only source of income for business owners.

“It’s giving back to your community, I mean it really is,” says Restel. “It’s that one person that’s how they support their family, that’s how they bring income into their family.”

Buying small can also help boost the economy here in Shreveport, according to Liz Swaine, the Executive Director of the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority.

“90 percent of tax funds that go into our communities comes from small businesses. 90 percent of the jobs in our community come from small businesses,” Swaine said.

Several stores are offering special deals, door prizes, and fun activities.

“You want your city to look better, to function better, to work better, support your local businesses,” Swaine said.

Local restaurants are also offering discounts for hungry shoppers.