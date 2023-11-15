SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Silver Alert was issued by the Louisiana State Police as they aid the Shreveport Police Department in locating a missing elder.

According to the alert 88-year-old Jerry Smith was reported missing on Tuesday, November 14, he was last seen at his home in the 4400 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4 p.m.

Jerry Smith Silver Alert (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Smith has grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing orange overalls and a tan wide-brim hat and may be wearing dirty grey shoes.

Police say Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Smith should immediately contact Detective Derek Barker with SPD at 318-673-7300 or by calling 911. All questions should be directed to SPD.