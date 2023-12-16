SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This is the fifth year of the annual Shreveport radiothon hosted by Cumulus Media Radio Stations, which is raising money for a good cause today.

Shriners Hospital for Children provides medical treatment for all children regardless of a family’s ability to pay or insurance status.

The money raised will go directly to the Shreveport location for patient care, research, and education. Individuals can help by calling (318) 320-1029 or via donate online.

Local stations are holding a radiothon benefiting Shriner’s Children’s Shreveport.

“It is a blessing to talk to some of these kids and see them grow from whatever you know is going on in their life and talk to the parents what’s happening in their life and then come back years later, and then some of them went to college and just, just make sure you, you know, feel good to what you’re doing,” says Magic 102.9 Radio Personality, Al Cooper.

Radiothon ends at 6 p.m., but Shriner’s Accepts donations year-round.