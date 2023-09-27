SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern Hills Business Expo & Taste was held at the Summer Grove Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

It was a festive atmosphere at Summer Grove Baptist Church, the site of the Southern Hills Business Expo, which gave people a chance to really showcase opportunities in the area.

“This is my first time here. I know they have done it before. I am just glad to be here,” said the assistant manager of Crawdaddy’s Kitchen, Madison Procell. Hundreds of people browsed the booths of vendors and sampled items from participating restaurants.

Alexandra Meachum and Ya’Lisha Gatewood from KTAL NBC 6/ KMSS FOX 33 visited each booth to meet and greet the varying vendors and learn about products and services that are offered in the community.

“Bank of Coustatta has been here since 1897. We are located in Coustatta, and on Ellerbe Road and Benton Road, any location you can come to, and have been involved in this expo for 2 years,” said Bank of Coustatta spokesperson Cynthia Richmond.

“Set up an opportunity to service anyone that needs it; wintertime is coming, so you may want to get some maintenance on your mowers and get ready for next season,” said Scott Goldstein spokesperson for Quality Outdoor Superstore.

Varying types of businesses participated in The Southern Hills Business Expo & Taste: restaurants, caterers, and food vendors.

“Just look around; everybody is having fun and actually networking,” said Bank of Coustatta spokesperson Cynthia Richmond.