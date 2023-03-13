SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mudbug Madness Festival, Paddy in the Plaza, and KTAL NBC 6, teamed up to bring you a bit of Irish cheer with the pot of gold treasure hunt.

Treasure seekers, the $1,000 pot of gold has been found by Paul Erickson!

The treasure was located behind the guardrail on the way to Louisiana Downs on Texas (eastbound) under 220. Across from the crawfish/Silver Star Smokehouse & Tavern. Thank you to Louisiana Downs for their support of this treasure hunt!

Paddy in the Plaza treasure found guard rail

Paddy in the Plaza treasure found under 220

Paddy in the Plaza treasure found across from Silver Star

Don’t miss out on the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Paddy in the Plaza will be held at Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3 pm – 11 pm.

Musical entertainment by the Stiff Necked Fools, Cowboy Mouth, and The Hollow Decks. The event will also feature cold green beer, dark and creamy Guinness, and food trucks.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.mudbugmadness.com.