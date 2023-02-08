SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ASAP, the company formerly known as Waitr, has put together a list of the most popular Super Bowl delivery items in Shreveport.

The top ten list of food items include all of the finger foods any game party attendee would expect as part of a Super Bowl spread. What is missing from the list are meatless or plant-based foods, but the wings come with veggies, so maybe that can be considered a vegan option.

Food and football go hand in hand, so it is no wonder that Americans eat more food on Super Bowl Sunday than any other day aside from Thanksgiving – also an unofficial football holiday.

According to ASAP, big game day consistently ranks in the company’s top five delivery days each year.

Here are the Top 10 most-delivered items in Shreveport on Super Bowl Sunday.

Tacos Boneless Wings Burgers Chips With Queso Quesadilla Burritos Pizza Traditional Wings Crab Rangoon Sub Sandwich

ASAP has a special offer for anyone ordering from Thursday, February 9, through Sunday, February 12. Orders of more than $25 will receive $10 off any order using the codes “TEAMWINGS10” or “TEAMPIZZA10.” Those orders will automatically be entered in the ASAP Food Bowl to win $50 in ASAP credits.