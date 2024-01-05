SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Grove is a boutique store dedicated to helping out local vendors, artists, and businesses, and they are looking to make a difference in the community through “Give with The Grove.”

In this heartwarming initiative, they have teamed up with local nonprofits to gather warm clothing and coats for those facing the chill of the season.

There are two opportunities to Give with The Grove: January 5-7 and January 19-21.

Drop off donation details:

Jan 5 Friday: 4 PM – 7 PM

Jan 6 Saturday: 10 AM – 6 PM

Jan 7 Sunday: 12 PM – 4 PM

Location of drop off:

At The Grove Shreveport, located at 107 Spring Street in downtown Shreveport.

As a token of gratitude for your generosity, your donation earns you an entry into a drawing to win a gift card every month for an entire year to shop at The Grove!