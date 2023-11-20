SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cars lined up early for Shreveport’s Galilee Baptist Church annual Thanksgiving box giveaway.

The church increased the amount of Thanksgiving boxes this year due to more need in the community. Galilee Baptist Church gave away 600 Thanksgiving boxes, which is 100 more than the previous year.

“You know times are hard. People are still hurting, and we’re just trying to reach out to the community because we are our church that love and care about everybody. And just like our church that we try to be keepers of the kingdom. We’re here to do what God would have us to do, and that is to serve his people and help those that are in need,” said Galilee Baptist coordinator Anuary Rhodes Mahoney.

The event coordinator says they are seeing a more significant demand for extra community help to feed families for the holiday.

“So this normally started at three o’clock. The line was here around 12 all the way down all the way wrapped around. So, we started early, like at 1,” said Mahoney.

Each box; contained a protein, either ham, turkey, or fried turkey, and multiple sides from stuffing and green beans all the way to cranberry sauce.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Galilee Baptist Church looks forward to serving the community again in 2024.