SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The winter months are the time to have fun indoors, and you can do just that with Shreveport Little Theatre.

Their latest production, ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’ kicks off Wednesday and opens January 10th, and tickets are now available.

The play, written by Alan Ball, is about five very different bridesmaids who find themselves hiding together in a bedroom, hoping to escape the wedding reception of a bride they soon realize none of them really like!

There are plenty of chances to catch the show, with performances happening on January 10, 11, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and January 13 and 14 at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit Shreveport Little Theatre.