SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dixie Maze Farms is helping a local organization, Roy’s Kids by donating proceeds to their cause.

“It seems like every year we get a little bit better, but the need is more,” says Roy’s Kids organizer Mike Powell.

Dixie Maze Farm partners with Roy’ Kids, a local organization that supports children in various ways, including an annual Christmas toy drive. A portion of the farm’s proceeds will go towards the non-profit.

“On opening day, all of our ticket booth sales purchased at the farm are going to Roy’s kids, and then we will be giving a portion of each ticket sold the rest of the season at the ticket booth to Roy’s kids as well,” says Dixie Maze Farm spokesperson Kayla Billings.

“So October 1st, we start taking applications for kids that need Christmas, and we go through and make sure we are doing everything right. So our goal is 7,500 kids this Christmas,” said Powell.

The maze even used the Roy’s Kids logo to help spread the word and get kids registered before the deadline.

“So we are looking for people that want to sponsor kids, people that want to do toy drives, we also want people that need help,” said Powell.

Dixie Maze Farms is located at 9596 Sentell Road in Shreveport. They offer a variety of activities from murder mystery dinners, to birthday parties, Fall Fest, Fright Night and Adventure Passes, and much more.

“We look forward to seeing everyone that comes out to our farm. We hope that you can come out and help us support Roy’s Kids this season,” said Billings.