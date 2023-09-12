SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In the latest City Council meeting the council members voted on the employment status of Clerk of Council, Shanerika Flemings terminating her immediately.

“You know who you are, you know what you said and I took it seriously,” said Bowman, “I have been telling you chairman that the Council Clerk’s Office is on fire, and nothing was done.”

In a 4-3 vote against Flemings, the council went around the table motioning for or against.

Gary Brooks, District B motioned to terminate Flemings “effective immediately” seconded by Ursula Bowman of District G.

Clerk of Council prepared a statement, “My goal is to show the public, why Shreveport can’t keep young talented professionals. You have not heard any council member speak negatively about my overall work performance, my skillset, the quality of work I produce, or my professionalism.”

She said, the council “did not have an ounce of evidence.”

Councilmember and Deputy Clerk, Ursula Bowman said she had multiple complaints regarding those employed in the City Council Clerk’s Office.

Before Flemmings made her statement, Councilmember Green interjected, he addressed the City Council Clerk staff privately that, “You all answer to Ms. Flemings.”

After the private meeting, Green received complaints that “Mr. Ralph Johnson was insubordinate and that was not doing anything that she would tell him.”

Green continued to say, “There were newsletters that were put out, that all of them were messed up.”

During Flemings’s statement, she accused Councilmember Brooks of using the n-word; and on multiple occasions, “text me past work hours asking if I was home or going out tonight.”

All council members remained silent during her statement.

“The only reason I bring these things up now is because it appears I am being punished because I didn’t agree with everything council members have said or done. I am being professionally punished for personal reasons,” said Flemings.

After Flemings concluded her eight-minute statement, the rest of the council voted on the Clerk of Council’s employment status which terminated her employment.

This is a developing story more information will be added when available.