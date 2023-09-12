SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Capital Improvements Committee (SCIC) has scheduled its next public meeting for Thursday in the Mayor’s conference room.

The latest meeting will discuss streets and drainage projects followed by the next steps and ‘other business’ which will be led by the Director of Public Works, Gary Norman, and City Engineer, Patrick Furlong.

In the previous meeting the chair, Larry Clark said the ideas would be presented as a bond package for voters; and the twelve citizen committee members introduced themselves and their backgrounds to create a better Shreveport.

The mayor’s conference room is located on the second floor of the Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 5 p.m.

The Gubernatorial Primary Election Deadline to register online is September 23, 2023.