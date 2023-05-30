SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With major films hitting the big screens movie theaters have seen an increase in foot traffic.

Blockbuster movies attracted big crowds over Memorial weekend. Cinemark says this year’s first quarter numbers were the highest they’ve seen since 20-19. The number of moviegoers is up 30 percent year-over-year.

According to Caitline Piper, Director of Public Relations for Cinemark theaters, she believes this can be attributed to the enticing films bringing moviegoers back to the theaters.

”Movie going is a treasured past-time that people want to do and they want to experience together and it just goes to show when you have really, really exciting movies in theaters you’ll have moviegoers in those seats,” said the Director of Public Relations for Cinemark theaters, Caitline Piper

According to revenue reports and Cinemark Holdings, Cinemark has entertained 43 million movie-goers across the globe so far in 2023 alone.

Also, the volume of films showing in theaters has increased by 25 percent. The company is expecting to release 110 more throughout the rest of the year.

Piper says the foot traffic can only go up from here. She believes this is especially true with exciting new releases to look forward to like Barbie, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, and the return of Indiana Jones.