Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana announced the 40 under Forty Class of 2023.

The 40 Under Forty Awards honor professionals who have excelled in their careers across multiple categories: education, community leadership, and volunteer efforts.

“It is truly a privilege to honor this outstanding group of young professionals for their contributions to our community,” said Liz Chreene, YPI Executive Committee Chair and Director of Marketing for Visit Shreveport-Bossier. “We cannot wait to get to know this year’s class better and to celebrate their accomplishments and continued efforts to make Northwest Louisiana a better place to live, work and play.”

The program of the Greater Shreveport Chamber stated in a press release, ‘One honoree is chosen out of the 40 to receive the Young Professional of the Year Award for exemplary efforts in each category will be announced at the 40 under Forty Awards Gala on December 1st, 2023 at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino.’

The 40 Under Forty Award honorees are listed here.