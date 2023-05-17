SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – It was a tough contest, but a lucky winner found the $1,000 prize in the 2023 SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt Tuesday evening.

The treasure clues were released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast each night until the treasure was found.

The treasure was found at AC Steere Park placed between the two signs identifying the Leaps and Bounds playground. Sign faces Youree Drive.

Here are the clues and landmarks that led to the treasure:

CLUE #1

Mudbug Madness is back for year 39,

And we’ve stashed another grand for a lucky fan to find.

One Memorial Day Weekend, we’ll see you downtown!

Tune in for new clues nightly until the prize is found.

CLUE #2

Outdoors and in public,

That’s where we’ve always hidden our stash.

You won’t have to dig or crawl

Or climb a wall to claim our cash.

CLUE #3

Ready to play? Let’s begin!

Though many will search, only one can win.

In Shreveport, our treasure will be found,

in a part of the city that didn’t start as the town.

CLUE #4

Put on your walking shoes,

we’ve got lots of ground to cover.

Look closely at the clues…

Some words mean more than others.

CLUE #5

Two parallel paths through the city’s east side:

so many fun places to stop.

So many great spots for our treasure to hide —

take a break to grab coffee or shop!

CLUE #6

Education is the key

to unlock the meaning of life’s clues.

You can hear the school bells ring from here.

You can hear the church bells, too!

CLUE #7

If your goal is to find the treasure with ease,

follow your nose, it won’t lead you astray.

The smell of crawfish on the breeze

means it’s springtime in the Bayou State!

CLUE #8

When Albert named the street,

he thought of his friend, Pete.

Who knows what Pete would say

if he could see the traffic today!

CLUE #9

Should we describe the spot more broadly?

It’s a place where all can be;

where there’s plenty of space to have a ball

and admission is always free.

CLUE #10

If you’ve paid attention closely,

you may already have reached the grounds.

But there are 17 acres left to search

before the treasure is found!

CLUE #11

Our festival has grown by leaps and bounds—

a crawfish boil with over 80,000 pounds!

To our volunteers and sponsors we say “thanks”.

One lucky fan will soon head to the bank.

CLUE #12

If you’re looking for a sign, here’s one:

You’re looking for a sign.

Once you’ve found it, look all around it,

including front, beneath and behind.

CLUE #13

We haven’t steered you wrong so far.

Why would we start this late in the game?

There are lots of spots to park the car

while you seek fortune and fame.

Congratulations to our 2023 SWEPCO Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt Winner! Check out the Mudbug Madness Festival until May 28 for food, fun, music, and more.