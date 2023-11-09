SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana moved one step closer to a modernized youth baseball and softball complex after a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday evening.

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission predicts the new baseball and softball fields will bring $5 million dollars to the area in its first year.

“This has been seen as a kind of purpose it’s going to help grow the local game it will help grow recreational softball and baseball locally and strengthen our local rec programs so this will continue to be the home of Shreveport Little League baseball, and softball.” Said, YMCA director of marketing and development, Jeffery Goodman.

The campus completed a 7 million dollar “break ground” capital campaign, which is used for this specific project.

“These ball fields have been here since little league probably 40 years plus and nothing much has been done with them but we were able to purchase the fields years ago with capital outlay dollars from the state and then be able to renovate this whole campus completely,” said CEO of YMCA of Northwest Louisiana Gary Lash.

“The same benches that I sat on he sat on the same fields I played on he played on but that is also the thing it is the same,” parent Dr.Tyler Lash said.

This facility will allow kids to play baseball and softball locally and support the growth of Shreveport Little League while also inviting newcomers.

“I’m excited to play a lot of new kids and teams because last year we only got to play 8 teams that we play twice a lot so it’s going to be exciting,” Pelican Little Leaguer John Tyler Lash.

The event also had, inflatables, and food trucks for families to enjoy. According to Lash, the field will take about 8 months to complete.

Goodman, expects the total number of yearly visitors to the park to increase by nearly 300-thousand people.