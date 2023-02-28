SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman critically injured in a motor vehicle crash earlier this month has died, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office announced.

Sharon Decarlo, 73, was critically injured when her vehicle pulled out of the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office in the 1900 block of East 70th Street on Feb. 18.

Her vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle and she was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she later died on Feb. 24 at 12:50 p.m.

This crash was investigated by the Shreveport Police Department.