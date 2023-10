SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department said the 64-year-old woman, Beatrice ‘Bea’ Loyd who went missing in early October is home safe.

A news release on October 13 from SPD confirmed Loyd’s safe return.

Please call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 #3 if you know the location of any missing person that the department is seeking to find.