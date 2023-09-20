SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Department of Water & Sewerage said Wednesday that an algal bloom may affect the taste and smell of the city’s water.

“Water customers of the City of Shreveport may notice a temporary and non-harmful change in

their water taste or odor. Algae blooms are regular seasonal occurrences in Cross Lake but vary

in frequency and duration. Current conditions favor a bloom, and tests conducted indicate the

presence of algae at elevated concentrations, which has imparted an earthy taste or odor in the

water. While the odor or taste may be noticeable, there are no known health effects caused by

the presence of these compounds, ” the city said in a release.

The city says that the of Department of Water and Sewerage has adjusted treatment chemicals and processes to rectify the issue, and customers can expect to see improvements in the coming days.

Residents experiencing these issues can call the city’s water quality lab at 318-673-7654 to schedule a flush for their area.

“We are monitoring the levels of algae and odorants and treating them until water quality

returns to normal,” said Willam Daniel, Director of Water and Sewerage. “We hope that by

informing the public of the potential impact of the algal bloom, we can alleviate any concerns

that customers may have if they notice an abnormal taste or smell to their water.”