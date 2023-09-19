SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident said there is a distinctly bad smell coming from his water and it is affecting his whole neighborhood.

“For about a week now it’s been stinking,” said Calefa Malik, a La Rue Street resident.

Malik said he has lived on La Rue Street for the past 20 years. Last week, he noticed the water coming out of his faucet smelled like sewerage.

“No bathing, no dishwashing, no washing clothes. So I just have a mess in my house,” Malik said.

He contacted the Shreveport Water and Sewerage Department about it. He said a city crew came out on Friday to flush the line.

“When they flushed the line it smelled even worse. So I went and flushed the line yesterday for about 20 minutes on both sides full blast and the whole neighborhood was stinking,” he said.

Malik has been walking his neighborhood to see who else is affected.

“Neighbors say it smells like rotten eggs,” he said.

He called the city again on Monday morning but said, “They said somebody would come out today but nobody is here. I just want clean water.”

We reached out to the city on Monday afternoon but have not heard back yet.