SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city officials expect a boil advisory to be lifted on Friday once the Louisiana Department of Health has analyzed water samples for bacteria.

According to city officials, the Department of Water and Sewerage collected water samples and sent them to the LDH for review. They anticipate the system-wide boil advisory and the LDH to declare the water samples safe.

Shreveport’s Director of Water and Sewerage William Daniel explained how the severe drop in temperatures caused the city to begin issuing boil advisories on Saturday.

“A boil advisory is triggered by a loss of pressure in your pipes. So it’s not the quality of your water that triggers the boil advisory. It’s triggered by the loss of pressure in your pipes,” Daniel said. “If your pressure goes down below 20 PSI, it’s automatically a boil advisory.”

Initially, city officials issued an advisory isolated to areas experiencing low water pressure. By Sunday night, the entire city was under a boil advisory.

“We just figured it would be easier to have a city-wide boil advisory rather than try to specifically pinpoint where we had those losses and pressure,” Daniel said. “And those losses and pressure were due to breaks in the city’s infrastructure, but also we had a tremendous amount of homeowners have breaks in their pipes, and businesses have breaks in their pipes, apartment complexes have breaks in their pipes.”

Daniel said he anticipates the samples to get the all-clear from LDH, lifting the boil advisory.