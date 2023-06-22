SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the aftermath of the severe storm that left a trail of destruction, the Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) has been actively searching for individuals and families in need of assistance.

They will be meeting on Saturday, July 1st at their warehouse located in Summer Grove Baptist Church at 8924 Jewella Avenue at 7 am.

Numerous areas within the community still bear the scars of the storm, with debris, fallen trees, and other forms of damage. SVN aims to address these urgent needs by distributing addresses of affected locations to volunteers. Individuals participating in the event are encouraged to bring gloves, chainsaws, heavy equipment, and most importantly, a willingness to lend a helping hand.

If interested, you can visit SVN’s website to register as an individual or business for volunteering. You can also contribute by donating to the non-profit organization. Alternatively, volunteers can also sign up through the SVN app.