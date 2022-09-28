SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Hurricane season is in full effect, and a local organization is stepping up to help those facing Hurricane Ian.

The Shreveport Volunteer Network is a non-profit organization that focuses on disaster and emergency relief.

At the beginning of every hurricane season, the organization collects clothing, over-the-counter medicines, toiletries, and more to meet the needs of residents suffering from a natural disaster.

This week, Shreveport Volunteer Network is asking for donations so they can help those in Florida being impacted by Hurricane Ian. The organization is also looking for monetary donations, and volunteers to transport the items to another non-profit in Baton Rouge.

“We do need truck drivers, trucks, trailers, if they want to donate their time. Cargo trucks, trailers, car trailers, anything that can carry supplies that’s covered, we’d be happy to send them with some supplies, “said Executive Director Tommy Giles and President Keith Bryant.

The items will be taken to Baton Rouge where the United Cajun Navy will take them to Florida.

To drop off items, individuals can visit Summer Grove Baptist Church in Shreveport located inside the old Dillard’s Department Store.

Shreveport Volunteer Network will be onsite taking donations this week from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

You can also reach the Network at 318-469-0899 or on their website.