SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport Department of Water and Sewerage issued a boil advisory for parts of the city.

This advisory is for the Southeast Pressure Zone due to widespread pressure loss. The advisory is in effect for customers south of East Bert Kouns, some subdivisions along Linwood Avenue south of Bert Kouns, and the area southeast of the Interstate 49 and 3132 interchange.

According to a news release this is a voluntary boil advisory and will remain effective until water samples have been analyzed and are cleared.

Water that is consumed should be disinfected this includes making ice, tooth brushing, and food preparation – including fountain drinks.

the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another) Await Clearance: When satisfactory laboratory test results are obtained, the Department of

Water & Sewerage, with approval from the Louisiana Department of Health, will then rescind the Boil Advisory and notify you that the water has been deemed safe.

Contact Shreveport Water and Sewerage emergency line for all water related emergencies.