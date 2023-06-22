SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An urgent care facility in Shreveport has issued a community advisory regarding excessive heat and the potential for heat-related illnesses.

According to a press release, Healthcare Express Urgent Care has issued an urgent community advisory as temperatures soar. Heat waves are becoming more frequent, and officials say it is crucial for individuals to take necessary precautions to safeguard their health and well-being.

Excessive heat can pose severe threats to individuals of all ages, but certain groups are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. The elderly, young children, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and outdoor workers are particularly at risk.

Recognizing the importance of proactive care, Healthcare Express Urgent Care emphasizes the significance of staying informed and taking preventive measures to prevent heat-related emergencies, especially for these high-risk populations.

“With the increasing severity of heatwaves, it is imperative that we prioritize the wellbeing of our community members. “By understanding the risks, recognizing the warning signs, and taking appropriate action, we can prevent heat-related illnesses and save lives. Together, we can ensure the safety of our community during extreme heat conditions.” Dr. Tim Reynolds, Founder of Healthcare Express

Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition that can occur when the body’s temperature regulation mechanisms fail to function properly. It is essential to be aware of the signs of heatstroke, which may include:

• High body temperature usually above 103°F

• Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

• Rapid and strong pulse

• Headache, dizziness, or confusion

• Nausea or vomiting

• Muscle cramps or weakness

• Unconsciousness or fainting

If anyone, especially those in high-risk groups, exhibits these symptoms, should seek immediate medical attention. Heatstroke requires prompt treatment to prevent complications and potential organ damage.

In recent years, our region has witnessed unfortunate fatalities due to heat stroke. These tragedies underscore the urgent need for community education and preparedness.

Healthcare Express Urgent Care offers comprehensive services to address the effects of excessive heat, including treatments for dehydration and heat exhaustion. With a team of experienced medical professionals, they are equipped to provide immediate medical attention and personalized care to those in need.