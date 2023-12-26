SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport residents are advised that trash collection operates on a holiday schedule.

Since Christmas started the work week, Monday trash pickups will happen on Tuesday, and pickups that are regularly on Tuesdays will be done on Wednesdays. The same schedule will hold true for the Tuesday and Wednesday that follow January 1, New Year’s Day.

For residents who regularly are scheduled for pickup on Thursday and Friday there is no change.

City of Shreveport holiday trash collection schedule (Source: City of Shreveport)

No bulk collections will be scheduled during a holiday week. All requests for bulk items will be picked up on a future collection day, and it is the responsibility of the resident to schedule an appointment. If you have additional questions please call the Solid Waste Office at 318-673-6300 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm; closed from 12 to 1 pm for lunch. To dispose of large items, you can take them to the Woolworth Road Facility. For additional information about the Woolworth Road Regional Solid Waste Facility, you may call 318-925-3500.