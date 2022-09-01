SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Holes in the tops of four of Shreveport‘s water towers discovered Wednesday, prompting a city-wide boil advisory, were discovered with the help of the Louisiana Department of Health and drone technology.

Shreveport Superintendent of Water Purification Qiana Maple-Lars says crews are still assessing the damage identified by the drones during a routine annual inspection, which found the holes in the tops of tanks on Linwood, St. Vincent, in West Shreveport on Rice Road and on West 70th at Pines Road.

“There are some plates covering openings into the tanks, and some of those plates have been blown off,” Maple-Lars said during a briefing early Thursday afternoon. “There are only small holes, and there aren’t very many.”

The holes create the potential for potential contamination to reach the water supply, which is why the city issued the boil advisory for all water customers as a precaution.

Maple-Lars said the system is inspected annually, but this is the first year the LDH has used drone technology to assist in the inspection of Shreveport’s water system.

“The roof, especially, is inspected annually because of the equipment that’s up there. And so last year’s inspection was in September, and there was no damage identified, so sometime between September 2021, and now, there’s this damage.”

In an update released late Thursday afternoon, the city said repairs have now been completed at two of the sites with damaged structures. The city says pictures of the repairs on the Linwood water tank at the corner of Flournoy Lucas Road and Stevens Road have been sent to the LDH, along with a water sampling plan, and that plan has been approved. Once the results from the water testing have been analyzed and cleared, the boil advisory for that area can be lifted.

The elevated ground storage site at 70th and Pines Road has also been repaired, and the Department of Water and Sewerage is in the process of sending pictures of the repairs and water sampling plan to LDH for approval.

The boil advisory also affected public schools in Caddo Parish, prompting the district to cancel classes for all campuses operating on Shreveport’s water system are closed Thursday. Friday was already scheduled to be a Virtual Day, and there is no school on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.