SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen was struck by a vehicle and died in north Shreveport Monday evening.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office 16-year-old Lamarrieun Carraway was struck as the teen crossed North Market Street at Ravendale Drive just after 8:40 p.m. by an SUV traveling southbound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:16 p.m. Shreveport police continue to investigate the incident.