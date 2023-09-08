SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for making a bomb threat at a Shreveport high school Friday morning.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a faculty member at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy received a call at approximately 10:34 a.m. from someone making a bomb threat.

After investigating, detectives identified a female student as the suspect.

The student told detectives she meant it as a prank and believed the call would get them out of school for the day.

The school was placed on lockdown while investigators searched the school.

The student was arrested and charged with terrorizing. She was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.