SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Southwood High School student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a school metal detector was alerted when a student entered the school Wednesday morning.

A search of the student’s backpack was conducted, and a loaded gun was found and confiscated.

The student was immediately taken into custody by the school’s SRO.

After further investigation, the student was arrested and booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center on the charge of carrying a firearm on school property.