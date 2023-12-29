(KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran is expanding and upgrading its services in 2024.

SporTran collected feedback from the community between September through October. Company leaders analyzed the responses and found some underserved areas in the community.

The surveys are encouraging upgrades and expansions to routes.

These changes include expanding Shreveport Saturday Services, extending Zero Fare for 2024, New Service areas, and Route Improvements.

The new service areas that will be added are Southwood High School (Route 24-Walker Road), Woodlawn High School (Route 12-Kingston Loop), Wyngate Boulevard (Route-12Kingston Loop), Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, West 70th Street to Buncombe Road.

“We decided to undertake public surveys in 2023 because our riders have more insight than anyone into what SporTran does right and what we can do better,” Dinero Washington, SporTran CEO, said.

Saturday services in Shreveport will return operation to pre-covid workflow. The Saturday service in Shreveport is set to mimic the weekday routes.

Bossier City residents will not have night or weekend services in the new year due to budget restraints.

The Zero Fare program will continue to serve the community and make public transit easily accessible.

“Zero Fare has been huge for the community as well. People who depend on public transportation expressed over and over how much they`ve benefited, and the proof of need is in the numbers,” said Washington.

Washington explained the growth in ridership has increased 350% since Zero Fare began.

SporTran will continue to serve ADA on-demand customers across Shreveport-Bossier but will not take new applications for South Bossier residents.

These changes are set to begin on January 2, 2024.