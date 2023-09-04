SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran has some hot new wheels for their black flagship On-Demand service.

SporTans On-Demand buses were once known as Lyft Line, but during their rebranding in 2021, the On-Demand program was launched to meet the needs of residents in rural communities.

Courtesy of Sportran

Now, the On-Demand paratransit buses also meet the needs of disabled riders.

The President and CEO of the Louisiana Association for the Blind uses SporTrans services daily and believes they provide a life of independence.

“It’s critical. I mean you think about, we have about 80 some people here that work here you know five days a week, and they rely on the transportation to get here and to go home,” said Brian Patchett, President and CEO of LAB.

Patchett says transportation is an obstacle for those with visual disabilities.

“On Demand operates for disability passengers as well as it takes care of sections of our city that are on demand,” said Dinero Washington, Chief Executive Officer of SporTran.

After waiting several years with product delays due to COVID-19 SporTran has officially welcomed 5 of 12 new On-Demand buses. There are now 55 fixed-route buses and 35 paratransit vehicles.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing because they need more vehicles, they have some older vehicles that aren’t functioning very well they need more vehicles to meet the demand,” added Patchett.

Patchett believes SporTran deserves more funding as the need in the community continues to grow.

”Back in 2011, we provided about 12 thousand trips a year on our On-Demand division for our ADA paratransit service, last year we were north of 85 thousand trips on this division,” said Washington.

According to Washington, the ridership growth is seen in all sectors especially since they have provided the zero fare option.

”We’re looking to be about 3.5 million trips at the end of this year and our greatest year that we’ve had since I’ve been here was 2019, we were about 2.6 million trips, we’re looking at an 800 thousand increase over our best year,”

Washington says he hopes to continue working with city leaders to ensure their budget supports their growth.

To use the On-Demand services contact (318)-221-ride or(7433) and learn more about SporTran.