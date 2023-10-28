SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southwood High School family honored a member of the school’s cheer squad for being a light to her classmates.

KeKe “The Boss” Williams was born with Down Syndrome and a heart defect which almost took her life. Her mother calls her a miracle.

Her fellow students say KeKe is a bright spot in their day always friendly, she was recently voted homecoming princess by her classmates.

“She’s an amazing person – on campus at school all day every day. It’s never a dull moment with KeKe,” Southwood football player Detonion Arkansas said.

KeKe’s mom says she is no different from anyone else she just has an extra chromosome, and she is proud of her daughter for going after her dreams.

Destiny Duhon, Southwood’s cheer coach said it was a no-brainer to add KeKe to the squad.

“KeKe has been the heart and soul of this team throughout the last two years and I’ve been telling her I don’t want her to go,” Duhon said.

The football team wore ribbons to support Down Syndrome awareness and KeKe was acknowledged during halftime.

She will soon graduate from Southwood High School.

Her next stop is SUSLA and she hopes to be a part of their cheer team.