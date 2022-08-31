SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Caddo Parish school campuses operating on Shreveport’s water system will be closed Thursday due to a city-wide boil advisory announced late Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement released early Tuesday evening, the boil advisory affects the schools’ ability to provide adequate drinking water and water used for cooking.

The district says its central office facilities will remain open Thursday as well as schools not on the City of Shreveport’s water system. The following campuses will maintain normal operations on Thursday:

Northwood High School

Donnie Bickham Middle School

Blanchard Elementary School

North Caddo High School

North Caddo Elementary/Middle School

Mooringsport Elementary

Herndon Magnet School

Keithville Elementary/Middle School

Linwood Public Charter School

Evangel Learning Elementary, Middle School, and High School

Calvary Baptist Academy

Extracurricular activities scheduled for Thursday will go on as planned, however. The district says visitors and participants are highly encouraged to bring bottled water with them.

Friday will be a Virtual Day as the day was previously scheduled in the Board’s adopted 2022-2023 school calendar.