SHREVEPORT (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) partnered with the United Way of Northwest Louisiana on a school drive supply to provide local students with essential tools like notebooks, pens, and pencils.

SPAR is helping students recharge and refill as the new year begins.

All SPAR community centers will collect donations starting next Monday, January 8, through the end of the month.

SPAR says they want to empower the future leaders of tomorrow with the tools they need to be successful for the remainder of the school year.

They say your contributions can make a significant impact on a child’s educational journey.

(Source: Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation)

The drive will benefit the children who attend their after-school programs.