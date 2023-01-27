SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Captain Shreve High School staff member has been placed on administrative leave following a video that surfaced online of using profanity in front of students.

The video began to circulate on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

Marquel Sennet, the Director of Communications and Marketing of the Caddo Parish School District sent out a statement Friday.

“Immediate action was taken by the district once we became aware of the video. We take these matters seriously and started an investigation. The person involved in this incident has since been placed on administrative leave.”

The staff member was heard on video saying, “society is trying to make you as soft as possible. So that everybody feels good about themselves. Like if you’re fat, whose fault is that? Yours and I’ll tell you that straight up.”

In the video, a student responded to the staff member’s statement by saying genetics could play a role in being overweight. The staff member in response said, “That’s f****** Bull**** and that’s just an excuse.”

The video lasted for a minute and 30 seconds.

KTAL/KMSS has seen the video, however, we do not have the right to use it.

Jackie Lansdale the President of Red River United shred this statement with our newsroom.

“In a vacuum, this is an unfortunate statement that could be considered harmful and unprofessional. Yet, there is a bigger picture at work, and we all need to take a more circumspect look. We are still living in a post pandemic world for both students and staff. The amount of stress in our schoolhouses is at an all-time high. That is why it is important to examine a statement or statements and ask ourselves if this a pattern of behavior by an otherwise good teacher or a moment of lost composure. All aspects need to be weighed carefully to ensure we have a measured response in the best interest of all involved.”