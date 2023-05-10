SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport is revisiting the smoke-free workplace ordinance as councilmembers consider allowing smoking in casinos.

Shreveport became the 30th city in Louisiana to pass a smoke-free ordinance for all workplaces in 2020.

Councilmembers have introduced a resolution that would make one change to the ordinance.

“Two years ago, I stood at this same podium and I said these words,” said Ashley Hebert, Center for Black Health and Equity. “The casino is not here for the community, but you are.”

The modifications would allow smoking in casinos, but at least 25% of the space would have to be smoke-free.

“The surgeon general has said that smoke-free workplace policies are the only way to prevent second-hand smoke exposure at work,” said Alice Kline, American Cancer Society. “Separating people who smoke from those who don’t, cleaning the air and ventilating the building cannot prevent exposure, if people still smoke inside the building.”

Councilman Gary Brooks is piloting this revised ordinance with Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor.

He said the ordinance only pertains to the gaming floor, so smoking will remain prohibited in bars and hotels.

“Frankly, Shreveport’s casino workers don’t deserve this kind of disrespect,” Hebert said. “They deserve the same work place protection as every other worker in the city.”

Health officials are advising against the modification with concerns for casino workers contracting second-hand smoke.

“The city council is focused on the economics of the casinos, but they’re not considering the health and wellness of the casino employees,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, Office of Public Health.

Casinos will remain smoke-free until the council votes on the proposal on May 23.