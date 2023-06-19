SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the wake of Friday’s destructive storms, fallen trees have multiple residents trapped in a dead-end street on Baltimore Avenue in South Highlands.

Most of the residents trapped are senior citizens living with no electricity during Shreveport’s dangerously hot conditions.

“There are twenty houses on this block and emergency vehicles can’t get in. What if someone has a heart attack? What if somebody goes into a diabetic coma? What if God forbid, there is a fire? There’s no out.” Baltimore Avenue resident, Barbera Letourneur.

Barbera says Kevin Remedies, her neighbor, has brought her water, and ice and given her a fan to help her survive.

Mr. Remedies, who also lives on Baltimore Avenue, cut some trees to help free residents and to create a path in case of an emergency.

“Well, they’re getting out because we don’t cut a route here so they can get out or get an ambulance in or a fire truck in so if one of them was to have a spell and need help,” says Kevin Remedies.

Remedies says he is concerned for the lives of his elderly neighbors as the elderly are more prone to heat-related health concerns.

“I feel completely forgotten and unimportant,” says Barbera Letourneur.

Mr Remedies and a friend attempted to move the tree blocking their street but says there were complications.

“Last night, we were gonna move this tree but the feedback from the electric was just like playing a video game ‘bop’ bop’ so.. we were getting feedback from somewhere,” says Kevin Remedies.

Residents say they are still hopeful that help will be on the way soon.