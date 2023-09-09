SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city’s new Capital Improvements Committee held its second meeting on Thursday.

The meeting started with each of the twelve members introducing themselves and their backgrounds. Chairman Larry Clark spoke about the committee’s goals which is to bring ideas together about ways to improve public infrastructure and present those ideas in a bond package for voters.

One mom addressed the committee, telling members that upgrades are needed at Princess Park where programs are provided for adults with special needs. She said the park plays a crucial role in the community but it is in disrepair.

“It is disturbing to me however to see the disrepair of the facility that houses the program. The roof leaks. There are several access points that are not wheelchair accessible. Either the pavement is broken or simply does not lead to an entrance. The driveway needs to be paved for wheelchair accessibility. The ball field and playground need landscaping,” Maquanda Roberson said.

The Capital Improvements Committee will continue holding public meetings inside the mayor’s office. They encourage residents to attend.