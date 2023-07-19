SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People in Shreveport are feeling the triple-digit heat, especially after Sunday’s storm which left over 47, 000 residents without power.

Residents on Maryland Avenue in South Highlands said they have been without power for the fifth time in one month.

At 2:03 p.m. trees and power lines along Fairfield Avenue and Stephenson Street created a domino effect of outages. Eleven houses along Maryland Avenue closest to Fairfield Avenue are without power as an aftermath of the 60mph wind gust.

“I want to move, you know… (laughs) it’s kinda hard to be enthusiastic about living somewhere where in a month’s time, you spend half the time without power,” Maryland Avenue Resident, Ryan Eubanks said.

Another said the storms and outages have gone hand in hand in her neighborhood.

“Every time it rains, or there is any weather – my electrical goes out and it’s so frustrating.” Maryland Avenue Resident, Mildred Rogers said.

SWEPCO said the recent issues have been due to more than just a little rain.

“With these really damaging winds, you know, 60, 80 miles per hour that are knocking down trees. Those trees are taking down powerlines and that’s what’s causing the outages,” SWEPCO Spokesperson, Michelle Marcotte said.

The powerlines behind Maryland Avenue and Fairfield Avenue residents’ backyards are in an alleyway that is overgrown with weeds.

He said they ran over his fence after the first storm with their truck in order to gain access to the power.

SWEPCO said that because the powerlines are shared behind residents’ backyards, it is up to homeowners to maintain them.

“Depending if its a residence then it would be the resident responsibility to get that cleared,” SWEPCO Spokesperson, Marcotte said.

SWEPCO said they meet yearly to look at what needs to be upgraded and are constantly making changes.

“We’re constantly, what we call, ‘storm hardening’ the system, making it more resilient to sustain high winds, and that’s: replacing poles, increasing the wire size in some cases,” says Marcotte.

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell said, SWEPCO is a monopoly that covers three states, and people are forced to pay these rates. He calls it, “not just any kind of band-aid approach.”