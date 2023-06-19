SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO say they have deployed more than 2,800 utility professionals from across the nation working around the clock to get the power restored.

One Shreveport man says even though his power has been out for days, he remains empathetic with the linemen.

“Yesterday at 6:30 a.m. two of them showed up to survey the damage back at my neighbor’s house. They were already beaten. You could tell they’ve been working long hours. I give them all the credit in the world. I think they’re doing an amazing job,” said Paul Humpal, a resident of Camila Drive.

The utility professionals worked through Shreveport-Bossier’s heat advisor, federal holidays, Father’s Day, and Juneteenth in order to restore over 250,000 customers without power.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, June 19, SWEPCO has restored service to approximately 138,000 customers impacted by the severe weather that moved through the region on Friday; an estimated 112,000 remain without power.