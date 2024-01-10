SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Where and when patrons can drink downtown has changed after the Shreveport City Council amended the current law.

The City council passed legislation on Tuesday to allow for open containers in the Red River District on Texas Street.

The council discussed how this would align Shreveport with other cities, such as New Orleans’s Bourbon Street and Memphis’ Beale Street.

Council members Alan Jackson and Gary Brooks both sponsored the ordinance, saying this will bring a boost in business and tourism to the downtown area.

All the council members were on board with the ordinance but wanted to ask the chief of police’s opinion first, who voiced his support. Chief Wayne Smith told the council he wants the downtown area to thrive and position his officers accordingly.

“There needs to be a lot of regulations put in place to make it happen,” Chief Smith said.

“Chief, we’re going to need your help on this. From an economic standpoint, it’s probably as bad as it can be downtown. I commend Councilman Brooks for initiating this legislation. We need a spark down there. We need an economic spark downtown, and we believe this could be that spark. However, to Councilman Boucher’s point, we want to make sure that we’re not opening up the city to more crime,” said Alan Jackson of District E.

Smith says his officers will remain mobile in the downtown area, utilizing cameras connected to the Real Time Crime Center, but bar owners will need to control access in and out of their establishments.

The ordinance passed six to one, with Councilman Grayson Boucher voting no. He said he was for open containers but asked to postpone the legislation to allow Chief Smith to have more time to go over the ordinance details since he would be the one enforcing it.

The revised open container ordinance also changes the starting time of when people cannot be served beverages from 2 a.m. to now 4 a.m.

The council also selected their new president and vice president.

The council voted five to two, selecting Alan Jackson to be the next president.

Jackson nominated current president James Green of District F to be the vice president.

Green was then selected in a five-to-two vote to be the next vice president of the council.

Councilman Jim Taliaferro nominated Councilman Grayson Boucher for both positions since he has been serving on the council the longest, but they did not have the votes.