SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – R.I.S.E. Shreveport. is gearing up for its annual fundraising extravaganza, Party With A Purpose.

On December 16, 2023, this year’s event aims to spread holiday cheer by giving back to families in need and providing deserving college students with valuable scholarships all from the beauty of the Shreveport Aquarium.

The chosen theme is “A Christmas Wonderland,” promising attendees a festive and joyous experience. Adding to the excitement, R.I.S.E. Shreveport is thrilled to announce the presence of special guests, none other than The Hamiltones. Renowned as the official backup singers for national recording artist Anthony Hamilton, The Hamiltones are set to elevate the evening with their soulful tunes and vibrant energy.

As R.I.S.E. Shreveport continues its tradition of combining entertainment with a meaningful cause, Party With A Purpose 2023 aims to create lasting memories for attendees while making a positive impact on the community. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to celebrate the holiday season, support those in need, and witness a magical night at the Shreveport Aquarium. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.