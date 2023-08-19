SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a group of protestors gathered outside the Caddo District Attorney’s Office Wednesday afternoon demanding the two men who allegedly shot two teens who robbed a Shreveport business the DA believes citizens need a refresher on how the system works.

Shreveport police continue to investigate a shootout at Highland Neighborhood Vape Shop. Two men were killed after robbing the vape store after two customers left the store during the robbery and armed themselves. The robbers were found fatally wounded outside the store and police have asked the two gunmen to turn themselves in after the department released surveillance footage from inside the store.

When the group gathered to demand charges for an ongoing investigation the office decided to remind the public that they can not prosecute without the police submitting their case findings.

Local law enforcement investigates and turns over their findings to the DA’s office. The staff investigates, reviews evidence, and questions witnesses. If they then determine that they can prove the case against someone they gather a grand jury.

A grand jury consists of everyday people in the community, who hear the DA’s case and decide if they believe that someone should be prosecuted. If the evidence supports prosecution they will return with a true bill, only then can the DA’s office move forward. A true bill means the jury found something compelling and they believe the case can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case involving the vape store shootout as of now has not been turned over to the DA’s office by police.