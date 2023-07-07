SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The American College of Surgeons found Shreveport has more than three times the national average rate of children wounded by gunfire.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the region’s only Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center, created the PROTECT program to aid gunshot survivors 17 and under and their families. PROTECT stands for Provide Resources and Outreach Tools for Every Child and Teen.

“It’s not the gunshot wound that really does the damage long term. It’s the PTSD that comes after. It’s the- you know being scared to go to that park you went to everyday for the first 10-years of your life.” Dr Brett Chapman, Trauma Surgeon and Medical Director of PROTECT.

The free program offers violence intervention services to pediatric patients. Dr. Chapman says there is no time limit to reach out to PROTECT.

PROTECT offers childcare, art therapy, shelter assistance, mental health services, and more.

Local pastors are another resource for victims of gun violence. Pastor Calvin Kimble is the Commander of Pastors on Patrol and said their group meets with Shreveport Police Department weekly to find ways to help gun violence survivors.

“To those families who have lost loved ones, and who are going through grief that God is the answer and there will be a bright side,” Kimble said.

Pastor Kimble has been a part of Pastors on Patrol for over twenty-three years. The group of local clergymen gets unique direct access to citizens and police.

They counsel families and friends of those dealing with the traumatic event, telling them, “There’s a reason to live on.”

Kimble said he is simply trying to be of service in times of extreme grief and heartbreak.

“A lot of the times I meet with the family and a lot of the time there’s prayer and I do give some type of biblical resolution to help them.. help them in their grief,” Kimble said. “I try to do all I can to lift a person’s spirit even though they are down in the dumps for whatever reason but I try to let them know – you are somebody, you can do good!”

You don’t have to go through the traumatic experience alone.

To learn more about PROTECT visit the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport website or call (318) 626-3737.