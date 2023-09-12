SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – During Monday’s city council work session, the topic of crime prevention around bars became front and center after a woman’s death.

Chief Wayne Smith addressed the council over questions of policing at the sports bar on Mansfield Road called Time Out after a woman was shot and killed on September 2 and a man was injured.

Smith said the incident was domestic thus outside the control of police and the bar owner.

However, the location is a concern because 79 calls have come from it this past year. He said the issue is people partying outside, jumping on cars, and disorderly conduct. Plainclothes officers are stationed outside which Smith told the council will change to marked police vehicles to make people aware of the police presence.

Mobile security trailers with cameras attached to the Real Time Crime Center are also in the works.

One resolution on the agenda relates to the city’s noise ordinance.

Councilmembers are looking to update the noise ordinance requirements and consequences for violations. This comes after two downtown bars publicly disagreed over proper noise levels. One owner came to a previous city council meeting saying the other owner’s loud music outside has contributed to unruly behavior that has blocked traffic on Texas Street.

The other bar owner has defended her operation, previously telling the council that the noise level is not the problem. The city attorney has advised the council that the current noise ordinance is outdated and police need clarity on the law to enforce it.

Two other items of note that took place during the work session.

Council members and Mayor Tom Arceneaux asked for an executive session to discuss police body cameras in a closed-door meeting. However, this failed to pass with Councilwoman Ursula Bowman voting no. The full council was not present during the work session. City leaders did not elaborate on what the issue is with the body cameras.

Also, there is an item on the agenda for the employment status of the Clerk of Council Shanerika Flemings. Councilmembers said this is will discussed during Tuesday’s regular meeting.