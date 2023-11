SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for assistance in locating a teenage girl.

According to Shreveport police, Trinity Howard, 17, was last seen in the 10000 block of Lomita Drive on November 19.

She is described as being 5’6” and weighing approximately 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police are asking anyone with information as to this person’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.