SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police are searching for two runaway juveniles.

Quincy Williams missing from Shreveport

According to a media release by the SPD, family members told police the two siblings 14-year-old Quinterrica Jackson and 11-year-old Quincy Williams ran away on Wednesday, July 5 around 4:30 p.m. from a residence in the 3300 block of Miller Street.

They were last seen walking in the 2600 block of Waggoner carrying multiple bags.

Jackson is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Williams is 5 foot 2 inches tall and 90 pounds. His last clothing description is unknown.

Quinterrica has been known to frequent the Cooper Road area, as well as the area between West Cedar Grove and Sunset Acres. The children also have family in the Queensborough area.

The Shreveport Police Department is asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of these two children to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300.