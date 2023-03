SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have safely located a teenage girl that was believed to have run away from home.

The child was last seen at her home on Ironwood Dr. before being reported missing. She was wearing black shorts that stopped above mid-thigh and a tan hoodie with “MICHIGAN” written in orange letters and “MIDWESTERN” and “USA” written in white letters on the front.